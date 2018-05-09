VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Nobel laureates touch down in Vietnam for science conference

By Hoang Phong, Dac Thanh   May 9, 2018 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Nobel laureates touch down in Vietnam for science conference
Dutch Professor Gerard‘t Hooft (3rd, L), the 1999 Nobel Prize winner in Physics, talks with Vietnamese students at a science conference in 2017. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National University-Hanoi

Experts from around the world are discussing the role of science in socio-economic development.

Two Nobel Prize-winning professors and hundreds of scientists from around the world are in Vietnam for a two-day conference to discuss the role of science in socio-economic development.

The two-day conference, which is part of the 14th annual Meeting Vietnam (Rencontres du Vietnam), opened on Wednesday in Quy Nhon in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, with the theme “Science for Development.”

Hundreds of prestigious scientists have gathered at the International Center of Interdisciplinary Science Education for a series of discussions to highlight the role of science in sustainable socio-economic development.

Among them are Dutch Professor Gerard‘t Hooft, the 1999 Nobel Prize winner in Physics, and Norwegian Professor Finn E. Kydland, who claimed the 2004 Nobel Prize in Economics.

Both urged Vietnam's government to issue favorable policies for science.

When a country has no good committment to science and technology, there will be adverse impacts on the society, said Kydland. He delivered a speech on issues related to economic policies and sustainable growth in Vietnam in 2016.

Professor Hooft also visited the country last year to talk with students at the Vietnam National University in Hanoi.

He said at the Quy Nhon conference that young people will be the force to push science development, stressing the importance of building an effective education system.

Meeting Vietnam was founded by Professor Tran Thanh Van, a leading physicist at France’s National Center for Scientific Research, to create an opportunity for local and international scientists to meet and exchange ideas.

The conferences started in Quy Nhon in 2000, and became an annual event in 2011, with support from local authorities and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

Related News:
Tags: Nobel Quy Nhon Binh Dinh gerard Kydland science conference
 
Read more
Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

 
go to top