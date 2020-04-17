No new Covid-19 case recorded in Vietnam in 24 hours

Citizens in Hanoi's Me Linh District wait for their samples to be taken during a mass testing for the novel coronavirus, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The national infection tally has stayed at 268 since Thursday morning. Of these 177 have been discharged from hospitals. Among the 91 active cases, 19 have tested negative twice and 14 once, the Health Ministry said Friday morning.

Around 40 percent of the country's infections were cases of community transmission, while the rest were those coming into Vietnam from other countries.

On Thursday, Vietnam brought the number of suspected Covid-19 patients down to a one-month low, with just 310 in quarantine.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories with reported deaths surpassing 145,300.