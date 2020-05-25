No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

The nation’s Covid-19 tally stands at 325 after one was added Sunday morning. Of these 267 have recovered and 58 are active patients.

The latest case is a woman who returned on Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight VN0062 from Russia, landing May 13 in Vietnam. So far, 32 passengers on this flight have tested positive.

Of the total infections in Vietnam, 185 have been imported and the rest are caused by community transmission. The last community transmission was recorded April 16.

There has been no Covid-19 death in Vietnam to date.

More than 15,000 people are currently quarantined in the country after coming from abroad or having come into contact with Covid-19 patients. Of these, 58 are quarantined at hospitals, over 8,000 at centralized camps, and the rest at home or other accommodations.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, and its reported death toll has crossed 346,600.