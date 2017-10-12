Nigerian man arrested for raping German woman in Saigon

Police in Saigon have detained a Nigerian man in connection with a sexual assault case that has attracted attention from the country’s expat community.

Officers in Nha Be District handed over custody of Akachukwu Donald, 33, to the city police for further investigation on Thursday.

He is accused of raping a 23-year-old German woman at his apartment in the same district.

The woman said she is in Vietnam on vacation and met the Nigerian on Bui Vien, the city’s backpacker street in District 1.

He invited her home and forcefully raped her last Saturday night, she claims.

She said she left the apartment immediately after the assault and filed a complaint with help from a local woman.

Some people in the building also said they believed she had been sexually assaulted.

The case has received widespread media coverage and drawn mixed opinions.

Before a verdict has even been reached, readers, both foreign and locals, have criticized the German for not protecting herself and jumping on board with a stranger so fast.

Convicted rapists can receive anything from two years in jail to the death sentence in Vietnam, depending on the seriousness of the attack and the damage caused to the victim.

It’s not clear whether this case will go down as another he-said-she-said like the incident involving a Norwegian woman who accused a local man of raping her after a drunken night out in the central resort town of Mui Ne in March.

She provided test results that found sperm in her vagina, but the accused said they had consensual sex.

No developments on the case have been reported thus far.