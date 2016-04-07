New vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general nominated

Deputy Chairwoman of the Office of the Central Party Committee Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh was nominated to become Vietnam's vice state president. Photo: Giang Huy

The nominations were made after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan, Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh and Prosecutor General of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Hoa Binh to step down.

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, deputy chairwoman of the Office of the Central Party Committee, was recommended for vice state president; Nguyen Hoa Binh, former prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy, for chief judge of the Supreme People's Court; and Le Minh Tri, deputy head of the Party Central Committee Commission for Internal Affairs, for prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy.

The results of a vote for the new positions are expected to be announced on Friday. Only the new chief judge of the Supreme People’s Court will take an oath of office.