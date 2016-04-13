New prime minister appoints vice minister of defense
By Toan Dao
April 13, 2016 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. Photo by VGP News
Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appointed Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Commander of Military Region 1, to vice minister of national defense, a government statement said on Wednesday.
Giang was born in the northern province of Thai Nguyen. Prior to the appointment, he was deputy chief of general staff and commander of Army Corps 1.
Phuc was appointed prime minister on April 7. He chaired the first working meeting with his cabinet members on Tuesday where he gave directions on immediate issues the country is facing.