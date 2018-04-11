VnExpress International
New exhibition unearths Vietnam's colorful history

By Ngoc Thanh   April 11, 2018 | 11:01 am GMT+7

Gold elephants and glass jewelry are among just a few of the items on display that date back thousands of years.

320 pieces of antiques are set for an exhibition in the National History Museum in Hanoi, starting from Thursday. Objects from national-wide museums represent various Vietnamese historical periods, including prehistory, Iron Age, and feudal era, among others. File photos acquired by VnExpress

An upcoming exhibition at the National History Museum in Hanoi is featuring 320 relics from various eras of Vietnamese history, including prehistoric, Iron Age and feudal. The items will be on display from April 12 until the end of July 2018. Archived photos acquired by VnExpress
Bronze drum and cylindrical jar of Dong Son culture period (1000 BC to the first century AD) hail from Thanh Hoa province. Both are known as symbols of metalworking in the countrys Bronze Age. File photos acquired by VnExpress

A bronze drum and a bronze cylindrical jar from the Dong Son culture (1,000 BC to the first century AD) come from Thanh Hoa Province in northern Vietnam. Both are recognized symbols of metalwork from the country’s Bronze Age.
Ploughshare is a typical bronze farming tools of Dong Son era. File photos acquired by VnExpress

Ploughs were typical bronze farming tools from the Dong Son era.
Bronze arrows are found in Co Loa, north of central Hanoi. The longest of this kind can extend to 11 centimeters, proving their worth for defense. File photos acquired by VnExpress

Bronze arrows found in Hanoi. The longest extends up to 11 centimeters.
This glass necklace, found in Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam, belongs to the Sa Huynh culture (1000 BC to 200 AD). The period is well-known for sophisticated ornaments, which make use of jade and glass. File photos acquired by VnExpress

This glass necklace found in the central province of Quang Ngai belongs to the Sa Huynh culture (1,000 BC to 200 AD). The period is well-known for its sophisticated ornaments made from jade and glass.
Glass beads at this exhibition were discovered in Khanh Hoa province in 2011. Archaeologists confirm that Sa Huynh was one of the earliest glass producers in the world. File photos acquired by VnExpress

This glass bead was discovered in Khanh Hoa Province in 2011. Archeologists have confirmed that the Sa Huynh were one of the earliest producers of glass in the world.
Two-headed animal ear ornaments made of agate and stone represents Dong Nai culture (1000 BC to 200 AD) in southern Vietnam. They are part of an excavation in Saigon in 1994 that discovered dozens of burials and human remains, as well as jewels. File photos acquired by VnExpress

Two-headed animal earrings made of agate and stone represent the Dong Nai culture (1,000 BC to 200 AD) in southern Vietnam. They were found during an excavation project in Ho Chi Minh City in 1994 that uncovered dozens of human remains, as well as jewels.
This Dong Son bronze drum, a typical northern artifact, was discovered in the southern province of Binh Duong, showing a possible exchange of different cultures in Vietnams Iron Age. File photos acquired by VnExpress

This Dong Son bronze drum, a typical northern artifact, was discovered in the southern province of Binh Duong, pointing to a possible exchange of cultures during Vietnam’s Iron Age.
A relievo depicts a priest of Champa culture (192-1471). The exhibition also boasts a number of antiques of Champa daily life, ranging from religion to imperial court. File photos acquired by VnExpress

A relief depicts a priest of the Champa culture (192-1471). The exhibition boasts a number of Champa antiques depicting daily life, ranging from religion to the imperial court.
An elephant-shaped piece of gold akin to a relic site in Da Nang. File photos acquired by VnExpress

An elephant-shaped piece of gold found at a relic site in Da Nang.
Exhumed in Dong Thap province, this gold piece features images of the sun, dated from 3rd to 4th century. File photos acquired by VnExpress

Discovered in Dong Thap Province, this gold piece features images of the sun and dates back to the 3rd or 4th centuries.

