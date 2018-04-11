New exhibition unearths Vietnam's colorful history

|
An upcoming exhibition at the National History Museum in Hanoi is featuring 320 relics from various eras of Vietnamese history, including prehistoric, Iron Age and feudal. The items will be on display from April 12 until the end of July 2018. Archived photos acquired by VnExpress
A bronze drum and a bronze cylindrical jar from the Dong Son culture (1,000 BC to the first century AD) come from Thanh Hoa Province in northern Vietnam. Both are recognized symbols of metalwork from the country’s Bronze Age.
Ploughs were typical bronze farming tools from the Dong Son era.
Bronze arrows found in Hanoi. The longest extends up to 11 centimeters.
This glass necklace found in the central province of Quang Ngai belongs to the Sa Huynh culture (1,000 BC to 200 AD). The period is well-known for its sophisticated ornaments made from jade and glass.
This glass bead was discovered in Khanh Hoa Province in 2011. Archeologists have confirmed that the Sa Huynh were one of the earliest producers of glass in the world.
Two-headed animal earrings made of agate and stone represent the Dong Nai culture (1,000 BC to 200 AD) in southern Vietnam. They were found during an excavation project in Ho Chi Minh City in 1994 that uncovered dozens of human remains, as well as jewels.
This Dong Son bronze drum, a typical northern artifact, was discovered in the southern province of Binh Duong, pointing to a possible exchange of cultures during Vietnam’s Iron Age.
A relief depicts a priest of the Champa culture (192-1471). The exhibition boasts a number of Champa antiques depicting daily life, ranging from religion to the imperial court.
An elephant-shaped piece of gold found at a relic site in Da Nang.
Discovered in Dong Thap Province, this gold piece features images of the sun and dates back to the 3rd or 4th centuries.