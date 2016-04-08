NA to elect new state vice president, dismiss Vice PMs and old cabinet

This morning, the Standing Committee will report to the NA on the nominees to replace vice state president Nguyen Thi Doan, chief judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh and prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Once the list of nominees is approved, the NA will hold a secret ballot to elect the successors.

This would be followed by the newly elected chief judge of the Supreme People's Court taking an oath of office before the NA.

Deputies voting to elect state officials.

Also this morning, prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will submit to the NA for approval the list of vice prime ministers, ministers and other members of the government to step down. The final resolution is expected to be issued by the NA this afternoon following a secret ballot.

Yesterday, in a majority vote, the NA passed a resolution allowing Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan, Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh and Prosecutor General of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy Nguyen Hoa Binh to step down.

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, deputy chairwoman of the Office of the Central Party Committee, was recommended for vice state president; Nguyen Hoa Binh, former prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy, for chief judge of the Supreme People's Court; and Le Minh Tri, deputy head of the Party Central Committee Commission for Internal Affairs, for prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy.

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, 57, is from Quang Nam province. She holds a masters degree in Party development, B.Sc. in history and a B.A. in law. Prior to her current role, she served as provincial secretary of Vinh Long.

Le Minh Tri, 56, is from Ho Chi Minh City. He is the Central Committee member, deputy director of the Party Central Committee's Internal Affairs Commission. Tri was deputy secretary, chairman of District 1 and deputy chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, 58, is from Quang Ngai province and an assistant professor in law. He is major general of public security. Since May 2008, he was deputy secretary and then secretary of Quang Ngai People's Committee.