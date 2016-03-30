NA delegate raises question if state jobs can be bought

Ho Chi Minh City deputy Do Van Duong spoke during the NA's session.

Deputy Do Van Duong, echoing the public frustration, raised questions about whether some political positions were being sold and how people could bribe their way into governmental posts. Duong claimed that the belief state positions were up for sale had existed for a while, but the matter had not been properly addressed.

He said that if bribery to secure political jobs and promotions did indeed exist, it would be vastly unfair and lead to entrenched corruption, as those who did this to secure a post would then try to recoup the money through all possible means.

“We keep saying that this is a sensitive, complicated issue, but because it is sensitive and complicated we need to deal with it as it threatens the survival of the regime,” Duong said.

Duong said the buying and selling of state positions was still not listed as an offense in the criminal code, even though he had repeatedly pushed for this change.

“Only the Politburo can determine the policy to tackle the issue, and they must consider the matter in the context of dealing with criminals,” he said.

According to Deputy Nguyen Ngoc Phuong, many members of the public were frustrated with the issue and had frequently sent petitions to the government asking it to deal with corruption, inefficiency and bribery for governmental posts, promotions and certifications.

“We lack a mechanism to hold senior officials accountable, and because of this we have not been able to properly identify who is doing what,” Phuong said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Truong Trong Nghia said the government should take the lead in fighting the scourge of corruption.

"The voters want the government to reform its executive procedures, and the Prime Minister should immediately replace ministers or chairs of committees who fail to complete their assigned tasks without waiting until the end of their terms,” Nghia said.