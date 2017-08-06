Munitions warehouse explodes in Northern Vietnam

A weapons and explosives warehouse exploded in the northern province of Ha Giang at noon on Saturday, sending a massive column of smoke into the air.

The explosion sent a massive smoke column into the air. Photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

The warehouse was under the management of the provincial police department.

“The explosion rocked the region. I could see the smoke rising up from here,” said a resident living nearly 10 kilometers away.

Ha Giang People’s Committee confirmed the incident on the same day, saying no one was injured.

Police are investigating the case.