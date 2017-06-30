Motorbike carrying gasoline burns up on Saigon street

A motorbike carrying 30 liters of gasoline was completely destroyed in a fierce fire in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

The vehicle, carrying the fuel in two large cans, caught fire on Pham Van Dong Street in Thu Duc District at around 4 p.m.

The driver quickly jumped off his bike after some people on the road shouted out to alert him.

The fire then burned the bike to its frame within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt in the incident.