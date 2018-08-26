‘Miracle Park’ coaches, coaxes Vietnam into a dream run

After the team beat Bahrain on Thursday to enter the Asian Games quarterfinal for the first time, head coach Park Hang-seo went to the stand of the Patriot Candrabhaga stadium of West Java, Indonesia, where about 300 ecstatic Vietnamese fans were cheering the historic win.

He bowed to them and went to the changing room, where the players were waiting for his post match comments.

"We just had a very challenging match, and thanks to your effort, we’re in the quarterfinals of Asian Games, for the first time in history.

