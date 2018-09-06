VnExpress International
Fox Sports names 3 Vietnam footballers in Asian Games dream team

By Duy Doan   September 6, 2018 | 09:52 am GMT+7

Fox Sports Asia football pundit Gabriel Tan has named his elite team from the Asiad, and there are three Vietnamese in it.

Center back Bui Tien Dung, right back Vu Van Thanh and midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai make up the largest contingent from any country for the 4-2-1-3 format the team will play.

Thanh demonstrated consistent excellence and well-rounded attacking and defending skills, Fox said.

Vu Van Thanh (in red) plays in the semi-final match against South Korea.

As for Dung, he was the most impressive of Vietnam’s three defenders and an essential presence at the back that helped his team keep clean sheets until the semi-final against South Korea. The other center back is Yugo Tatsuta of Japan.

Bui Tien Dung (in white) plays in a group stage match against Nepal at the Asian Games 2018.

The third Vietnamese player, Hai, one of the two central midfielders along with Odiljon Xamrobekov of Uzbekistan, is described as one of the brightest prospects in Southeast Asia, who manages to pull off impressive performances in his unfamiliar role in the central midfield.

Nguyen Quang Hai (M) wins possession of the ball against South Korean player. Photo courtesy by VnExpress

Nguyen Quang Hai (jersey number 19) wins possession of the ball against South Korean player.

The goalkeeper is Mohamed Al-Shamsi of the United Arab Emirates, while the strikers are Safawi Rasid (Malaysia), Yuto Iwasaki (Japan), Zabikhillo Urinboev (Uzbekistan), and Lee Seung Woo (South Korea).

The Asian Games is the world's second biggest multiple sporting event after the Olympics. This year’s edition, held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, drew 16,000 competitors and officials from 45 nations.

Vietnam entered the men’s football quarterfinals for the first time ever, and finished fourth place, losing the bronze medal playoff against the UAE in a penalty shootout.

Photos by Lam Thoa, Duc Dong

