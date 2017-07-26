VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Military aircraft explosion spreads panic in central Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   July 26, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7

The blast left many houses covered in debris and injured at least two children.

The military command in the central province of Ninh Thuan confirmed on Tuesday night that one of its training aircraft had suffered technical problem that had caused an explosion that morning.

Debris from the explosion damaged the roofs and walls of at least five houses in the provincial capital Phan Rang-Thap Cham.

The incident caused panic in the neighborhood, which is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the military airbase.

Locals said they heard a big bang at around 9:30 a.m., immediately after hearing an aircraft pass overhead.

Dang Thi Chien, a local woman, said two of her grandchildren had been hit by the debris and suffered scratches to their legs.

military-aircraft-causes-explosion-that-damage-houses-in-vietnam

Pieces of debris locals have collected from the explosion. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Ngoc

Many houses havee been left covered in dust. Rice fields several hundred meters away were also damaged.

Military officers are investigating the cause, and have compensated the affected families with VND10-20 million ($440-880) each.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam explosion debris military aviation
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top