Military aircraft explosion spreads panic in central Vietnam

The military command in the central province of Ninh Thuan confirmed on Tuesday night that one of its training aircraft had suffered technical problem that had caused an explosion that morning.

Debris from the explosion damaged the roofs and walls of at least five houses in the provincial capital Phan Rang-Thap Cham.

The incident caused panic in the neighborhood, which is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the military airbase.

Locals said they heard a big bang at around 9:30 a.m., immediately after hearing an aircraft pass overhead.

Dang Thi Chien, a local woman, said two of her grandchildren had been hit by the debris and suffered scratches to their legs.

Pieces of debris locals have collected from the explosion. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Ngoc

Many houses havee been left covered in dust. Rice fields several hundred meters away were also damaged.

Military officers are investigating the cause, and have compensated the affected families with VND10-20 million ($440-880) each.