VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Meteor shower, total eclipse to play out on Vietnamese sky

By Nguyen Quy   July 25, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Meteor shower, total eclipse to play out on Vietnamese sky
Stargazers should look for an ideal place to watch meteor showers and total lunar eclipse this Saturday. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Stargazers in Vietnam are in for a special celestial display this weekend - meteor showers and total lunar eclipse.

The annual Delta Aquarids meteor shower, which returns every July, will peak this Saturday with a spectacular light show of around 20 shooting stars per hour, a Vietnam News Agency report says.

Dang Vu Tuan Son, chairman of the Vietnam Amateur Astronomy Club, said the best time to view the shower in Vietnam will be around 2 a.m. until dawn on Saturday (July 28).

And in an extraordinary coincidence, a total lunar eclipse, the longest of its kind of the 21st century, will take place the very early hours the same day.

The eclipse will last five hours, from 0:14 a.m. to 6:28 a.m., with the total eclipse extending from 2:30 a.m. to 4:13 a.m. in Vietnam. If you miss the opportunity, you will have to wait until 2021 to see another lunar eclipse.

Experts have said that the light from the full moon could dim the sparkle of the meteor shower.

People are advised to use binoculars, telescopes or cameras to watch the amazing astronomical phenomena. However, weather forecasters have predicted that it is likely to be loudy and rainy in some parts of the country.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam meteor shower Vietnamese sky total eclipse space astronomy
 
Read more
Helicopter lifts 26 Vietnamese to safety in Laos

Helicopter lifts 26 Vietnamese to safety in Laos

Indonesia frees 42 Vietnamese detained for illegal fishing

Indonesia frees 42 Vietnamese detained for illegal fishing

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Northern Vietnam told to brace for more torrential rain

Northern Vietnam told to brace for more torrential rain

Trial resumes in Vietnam's largest banking scandal

Trial resumes in Vietnam's largest banking scandal

Vietnam welcomes China collaboration in breeding rare Sword Lake turtles

Vietnam welcomes China collaboration in breeding rare Sword Lake turtles

 
go to top