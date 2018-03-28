Master of Public Health in English open for applicants at Hanoi Medical University

Applicants from any country are eligible for the International Master of Public Health 2018-2019. Photo by Hanoi Medical Universty

The Hanoi Medical University took its first intake of students on its Master of Public Health program in 2016-2017 with the support of USAID, including candidates from Ghana, Liberia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cambodia.

The latest 12-month program, commencing October 2018, is designed for aspiring candidates who wish to acquire the required skills to practice public health in a global environment.

Students will be equipped with the knowledge base and analytical skills to apply different perspectives to address public health issues and to deepen their participation in ongoing conversations about key issues in global health.

The faculty members who will teach the program have been trained in the U.S., Australia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and other countries, and all have a deep knowledge and understanding of public health and preventive medicine research and practice in the global arena. Faculties from Tufts University, the University of Minnesota and the Sydney School of Public Health will support and teach at the university.

To complete the program, students will take seven compulsory courses, three elective courses and a final thesis to fulfill graduation requirements. In the final thesis, students will be able to pursue their own public health interests, and to investigate a question or problem of their choice.

Applicants from any country are eligible for the program with the anticipation that 20 students will be included in the curriculum. A limited number of scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit and need of applicants. This scholarship is funded by One Health Workforce Project, part of the USAID-funded Emerging Pandemic Threats Program. Non-scholarship students need to pay a tuition fee of $3,500 for the program.

Candidates eligible for application are required to have a bachelor’s degree, at least one year of work experience in one of the fields of medicine, public health, veterinary medicine, environmental sciences or related disciplines. Non-native English speakers need to have a proof of English proficiency, with TOEFL IBT scores of at least 70 or IELTS score of at least 5.5.

Interested candidates need to submit their application before June 1, 2018 with a non-refundable course enrollment fee of $20. Selected candidates will be notified in June, 2018 for interview.

For more information, please contact:

Coordination Office for the Master of Public Health Programme

Institute of Preventive Medicine and Public Health - Hanoi Medical University

Address: 1 Ton That Tung, Dong Da, Hanoi, Vietnam

Phone: +84 24 38525112

Email (main): sdhyhdp@hmu.edu.vn

Email (cc to): phuonglh@hmu.edu.vn