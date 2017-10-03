VnExpress International
Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports

By Staff reporters   October 3, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.

Police in Hanoi have arrested a masseur who allegedly beat a customer to death after he refused to pay a price nearly four times higher than what they had agreed on.

The 33-year-old victim and his friend went to the massage parlor on Tuesday last week and agreed to pay VND500,000 ($22) for a massage session for both of them.

The 32-year-old masseur, surnamed Nguyen, later demanded nearly VND2 million ($88) including a “service fee”, local media reported.

However, the victim refused and as they argued, the masseur punched him in the head causing brain damage. The man died the next day in hospital, reports said.

Police are investigating further.

Tipping is not customary in Vietnam, a country that has been hailed as one of the cheapest destinations for travelers. But a gratuity is always appreciated, especially for body care services.

Vietnamese workers make an average of $180 a month.

