Man arrested for human trafficking to Germany

Nguyen Minh Cam, 55, will be probed for the crime of "organizing and brokering illegal emigration" of Vietnamese citizens.

Cam, a Ha Tinh resident, began offering to take people to Germany earlier this year using tourist visas. He charged $1,000 per person. His customers would use the visa to enter Azerbaijan and then another European country before entering Germany. Cam used to work in Germany himself.

Local authorities said Cam has not managed to take anyone to Germany. A few people who arrived in Azerbaijan were discovered and deported by local authorities. These individuals reported Cam to the police, leading to his arrest. No further information was available for deportation.

After the recent tragedy in which 39 Vietnamese were found dead in a refrigerated container truck in the U.K, the police in central Nghe An Province in early November detained eight people for suspected involvement in a brokering ring illegally sending people to the U.K.

Earlier Ha Tinh police detained two people suspected of involvement in human trafficking.

Vietnamese and U.K. authorities on November 8 released the identities of all 39 people found dead on October 23 in a refrigerated truck at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex County, east of London.

Nghe An Province is home to the majority of the victims with 21 natives perishing in the truck, followed by neighboring Ha Tinh Province with 10.

The northern port city of Hai Phong and the central province of Quang Binh lost three residents each, while the remaining two victims came from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the northern province of Hai Duong.