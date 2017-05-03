VnExpress International
Malaysia police arrest Vietnamese woman in drug raid

By VnExpress   May 3, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

The police seized various types of drugs amounting to RM490,000 ($113,000).

A Vietnamese woman has been arrested by Malaysian police for alleged drug trafficking during their five-day drug raids on multiple locations, Vietnamplus reported.

The raids, which ended Tuesday in the southern state of Johor, have resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including the Vietnamese woman whose identity has yet to be revealed by the police.

Lukas Aket, head of Johor anti-drug department, said the raids were conducted following a one-month’s intelligence work and public tip-off. He said the police have seized various types of drugs amounting to RM490,000 ($113,000), some cash and three cars.

Aket said five local men and the Vietnamese woman were detained in the first raid at a house in Johor Bahru, capital city of Johor State, located at the southern tip of the Malay peninsula, and will be held for seven days.

The drugs seized during the raids included ecstasy power and heroin, the police said.

Possession of drugs is a serious offence in Malaysia and punishale by death by hanging.

Tags: Malaysia drug raid Vietnamese woman Johor
 
