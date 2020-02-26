VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Major Vietnamese port to quarantine South Korean ships

By Giang Chinh   February 26, 2020 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Major Vietnamese port to quarantine South Korean ships
Cargo ships at Hai Phong Port in northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh.

Hai Phong City in northern Vietnam will screen South Korean cargo vessels docking at its port for coronavirus infection.

As decided by the city’s chairman Tuesday, Hai Phong Port, the biggest in the north and second biggest in Vietnam after Saigon Port in Ho Chi Minh City, will have all ships arriving from South Korea quarantined at Dau Islet, already operating as a mooring bay.

Before each ship enters port, the entire vessel will be checked by staff from Hai Phong International Health Quarantine Center, with all crew members to remain on board.

All crew boarding the ships are to be quarantined for 14 days.

Hai Phong authorities requested operators, owners and captains of South Korean cargo vessels to keep track of their crew’s health.

The port city previously applied the same quarantine routine to cargo ships from China, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the past 20 days, Hai Phong Port quarantined 245 ships carrying 4,814 crew members, all testing negative for the virus.

Its new policy follows South Korea becoming one of the worst-hit countries and territories by the coronavirus epidemic, recording 1,146 infections by Wednesday, just after China.

Vietnam on Tuesday announced it would suspend entries from all areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including those in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran.

All arrivals from countries stricken by the coronavirus, even from areas free of the epidemic, will have to submit a health declaration and submit to further procedures deemed necessary when entering Vietnam.

The last of Vietnam’s 16 coronavirus patients was discharged from hospital Wednesday morning. Over the past two weeks, no new infections have been reported here.

Covid-19 caused by the new coronavirus has affected 39 countries and territories. Fatalities have surpassed 2,700, mostly in China, followed by Iran with 16, South Korea with 12 and Italy with 11.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Silent heroes in the fight against coronavirus

Silent heroes in the fight against coronavirus

School or no school, epidemic catches education system off guard

School or no school, epidemic catches education system off guard

Vietnam's last Covid-19 patient hopes he won't be shunned

Vietnam's last Covid-19 patient hopes he won't be shunned

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam port Vietnam port city Hai Phong City Vietnam Covid 19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnam sends back South Koreans refusing to be quarantined

Vietnam sends back South Koreans refusing to be quarantined

Vietnam's last Covid-19 patient hopes he won't be shunned

Vietnam's last Covid-19 patient hopes he won't be shunned

Microsoft survey finds Vietnamese among least civil online

Microsoft survey finds Vietnamese among least civil online

At home away from home in a quarantine zone

At home away from home in a quarantine zone

Vietnam suspends entry from all coronavirus-hit areas

Vietnam suspends entry from all coronavirus-hit areas

Mekong pilot program to monitor impact of Lao dams on lower basin

Mekong pilot program to monitor impact of Lao dams on lower basin

Vietnamese in South Korea face dilemma: stay put or bail out?

Vietnamese in South Korea face dilemma: stay put or bail out?

Vietnam wins first round of coronavirus fight: Deputy PM

Vietnam wins first round of coronavirus fight: Deputy PM

 
go to top