Life in Hanoi village hits pause during quarantine

The house of "Patient 243." The 47-year-old man took his wife to Bach Mai Hospital's immunology and allergy department for a check on March 12. The couple left the hospital and ate at a shop opposite the hospital on Giai Phong Street.

Nine days later he began to develop body pain and fever and bought flu medicine from a drugstore near home.

On March 30 he visited a commune medical facility to submit his health declaration, and was told to self-quarantine at home. By then he had had close contact with family members and business partners. His samples were taken on April 4 by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control. Two days later his test results confirmed he had Covid-19. The patient and his family members were quarantined.

Two of his neigbors were later found to be infected.