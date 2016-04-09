Lawmakers enact Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement

“The ratification of the Diplomatic Note [on the Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement] will create conditions for the citizens of the both countries to enter and leave the country of their other nationality. [It will] cut costs and time for the citizens and immigration authorities, helping to promote trade, investment, and economic relations of the two countries. [The ratification] is aligned with the increasingly deepening comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the United States in all fields and [based on] the principle of reciprocity in international relations,” the Standing Committee of the National Assembly explained in an official document.

President Tran Dai Quang previously requested for the parliament’s ratification of the Diplomatic Note on Visa Granting between Vietnam and the United States in a meeting on Monday following a report by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh laying out details on the agreement.

“The National Assembly has reached a consensus on granting U.S. citizens one-year visas to Vietnam,” said legislature vice chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in Monday meeting.

U.S. citizens are currently allowed to stay in the country for a maximum of three months at a time, according to Vietnam’s 2014 immigration law.

The U.S. has asked the Vietnamese government to extend visas for its citizens as it has done the same for Vietnamese passport holders.

As the agreement comes into effect, U.S. citizen will be able to enter Vietnam on one-year visa with multiple entries.