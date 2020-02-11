Latest discharged coronavirus patients received treatment for symptoms

Three patients infected with nCoV hold bouquets they received from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi before being discharged, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Admitted to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, the three, aged 23 to 30, did not suffer from respiratory failure and therefore doctors only had to focus on easing their fever, sore throat and cough.

"The three of them were not in critical condition and so the treatment was not difficult," Nguyen Trung Cap, head of the hospital’s emergency department, said.

They were in an isolated room designed in such a way to let air in and then out through the restroom and outdoors.

All nurses and doctors going into the room had to wear masks and protective gear.

The room was equipped with wifi, air conditioner and water heater, and patients were provided with everything from toothbrush to clothes and taken care of diligently.

They had their blood samples taken three times a day for tests after their fever broke.

When they tested negative two consecutive times, they were considered fit for discharge.

Three nCoV-infected patients walk out of quarantine after recovering at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The three patients were among eight workers Nihon Plast Company had sent to Wuhan City, the epicenter of the pneumonia outbreak last November. They returned to Vietnam on January 17 and developed fever and cough by January 25-27.

Including the three, six people have so far been discharged from hospital after doctors declared them free of the new coronavirus.

The 15th confirmed case was identified on Tuesday morning, a three-month-old baby.

The government has declared an epidemic and schools across the country are closed until Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning, the global death toll had climbed above 1,000 and the number of infection cases to 43,100, among which more than 4,000 have recovered.