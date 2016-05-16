Lao PM makes first foreign visit to Vietnam

In a meeting in Hanoi on Sunday, Thongloun and his counterpart, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, pledged to work closely to implement agreements to foster their bilateral political, diplomatic, security, defense, economic, trade and investment ties.

They have set a target of increasing two-way trade value to around $1.34 billion this year, an increase of 20 percent from 2015, according to the statement.

Both sides also said they will work with other countries and international organizations to manage and use Mekong River resources in a sustainable and effective manner.

Phuc said that Vietnam will collaborate closely with Laos to help the country fulfill its role as the rotating ASEAN chair in 2016. He also asked for coordination to ensure solidarity and maintain ASEAN’s common position on the East Sea to maintain peace, stability, security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, while implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and working towards the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea.

Thongloun Sisoulith was appointed prime minister by Laos’ National Assembly on April 20.