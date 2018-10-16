VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Lao man caught smuggling 300 kilograms of meth

By Hoang Tao   October 16, 2018 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Lao man caught smuggling 300 kilograms of meth
Xenh Vang from Laos is held at a police station for smuggling more than 300 kilos of meth. Photo by Ngo Quang Van

Police in Quang Binh have arrested a Lao man for smuggling 300 kilos of meth and are looking for his Vietnamese accomplice.

Xeng Vang, 23, from Laos, and an unidentified Vietnamese man were allegedly driving a truck carrying the drugs in Quang Binh Province across the Laos border last Friday when they were stopped by police for speeding.

The Vietnamese man tried to bribe the police and said they were in a hurry. When the police tried to check the back of the vehicle, the two suspects fled to a nearby forest.

The authorities later found 12 bags that contained nearly 309 kilograms of meth inside the trunk.

Police find more than 300 kilograms of meth inside 12 bags. Photo by Ngo Quang Van

Police find more than 300 kilograms of meth inside 12 bags. Photo by Ngo Quang Van

Vang was arrested on Saturday when he was asking for water at a local house.

Police said he had been hired to deliver the drug to Da Nang, a major city in central Vietnam, and would have received $10,000 if he had completed the job.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world's second-largest drug producing region.

It also has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

About 1,600 die annually from drug overdose in Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam narcotics meth Quang Binh Province Laos drug trafficking
 
Read more
Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

 
go to top