VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Lao drug mules caught with meth, heroin near borders

By Son Nguyen   July 4, 2019 | 01:07 pm GMT+7
Lao drug mules caught with meth, heroin near borders
Two Lao men are arrested with a bag of meth in Kon Tum Province, Vietnam, July 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Son Nguyen.

Five Laotians were caught red-handed while bringing drugs into Vietnam on Wednesday.

Two men Duong Kon Tum, 23, and Thao Mip, 22, were caught bringing two kilograms of methamphetamine into the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. They had the drugs wrapped in a plastic bag on their motorbike.

After crossing the Vietnam-Lao-Cambodia border, they had traveled some 500 meters when they were stopped by soldiers and local police.

On the same day, border guards in the northern Son La Province at the Laos border also arrested two women and a man from Laos for smuggling more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin and 30,000 ecstasy pills.

They are all in custody pending investigation.

Vietnam has become a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

In Vietnam, those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine can receive the death penalty. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Teen leader of drug trafficking ring detained in central Vietnam

Teen leader of drug trafficking ring detained in central Vietnam

Vietnam sentences two drug traders to death

Vietnam sentences two drug traders to death

Singaporean man caught with meth smuggled from Cambodia

Singaporean man caught with meth smuggled from Cambodia

See more
Tags: Vietnam Lao drug trafficking methamphetamine heroin
 
Read more
Two killed in bridge collapse as storm Mun slams into Vietnam

Two killed in bridge collapse as storm Mun slams into Vietnam

Runway extension recommended for Con Dao airport

Runway extension recommended for Con Dao airport

Four bodies retrieved from sunk fishing vessel in central Vietnam

Four bodies retrieved from sunk fishing vessel in central Vietnam

Two foreigners wanted for street robbery in southern Vietnam

Two foreigners wanted for street robbery in southern Vietnam

Tropical storm Mun to hit northern Vietnam Thursday

Tropical storm Mun to hit northern Vietnam Thursday

Vietnamese lawyer probed for abetting tax evasion

Vietnamese lawyer probed for abetting tax evasion

Teen leader of drug trafficking ring detained in central Vietnam

Teen leader of drug trafficking ring detained in central Vietnam

 
go to top