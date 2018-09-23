Korean tourist dies after jumping off Vietnam waterfall

Rescuers carry the body of a South Korean tourist from Datanla waterfall in Da Lat. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Khoi

Six other tourists who jumped before him are fine, the reports said.

Jang Won Seok, 23, fell unconscious after jumping off a waterfall around nine meters high on Saturday afternoon. On-site rescue personnel tried to resuscitate him, but failed.

Some witnesses said he hit the water wrong. An investigation is likely to he held, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Jang was among a group of 11 foreign tourists from Belgium, Canada, South Korea, and the U.K. The tourists signed up for an adventure tour organized by a local company at the waterfall, which is around five kilometers from downtown Da Lat.

The Central Highlands resort city boasts a series of waterfalls. Adventure tourists use them for treks, jumping off cliffs, rappelling and other activities.

Da Lat welcomed around 3.38 million tourists in the first half of this year, including 245,000 foreigners, up 20 percent from a year ago.

Safety has been a nagging concern, though, with several accidents injuring or killing visitors.

Last year, a Polish tourist and a Vietnamese tour guide fell to their deaths while climbing down a waterfall in Da Lat. A local travel firm was later fined VND100 million ($4,380) for providing the unlicensed tour in which the fatal accident took place.

In 2016, three British tourists died while climbing the Datanla with an unauthorized tour guide.