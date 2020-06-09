Karaoke parlors, disco bars set to reopen in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave the go ahead at a government meeting Tuesday, around a month after the government allowed resumption of most non-essential services except karaoke parlors and discos.

No specific date for the reopening was mentioned at the meeting, with each locality to decide this on its own.

However, Phuc asked law enforcement agencies to deal strictly with violations, especially drug trading and abuse, at karaoke parlors, discos and night clubs. Vietnamese police had intensified their crackdown on nightclubs and karaoke parlors across the country following a spurt in drug abuse at such establishments.

Vietnam had closed all non-essential business services in late March in an unprecedented move to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The closure resulted in huge job losses and financial damage. While most non-essential services were allowed to resume operations after a social distancing campaign was lifted in late April, karaoke parlors and disco bars were not allowed to reopen.

Phuc said at the meeting that the results of Vietnam's anti-pandemic measures were "very respectable."

Addressing the issue of reopening international commercial flights, the PM assigned the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to provide for consideration a list of safe countries and territories where there have been no new cases for at least 30 days.

The PM emphasized it was impossible to completely close international flights, but the reopening had to be done carefully, depending on the safety level in the countries involved.

Vietnam's entry suspension for foreign nationals since March 22 is still in effect. Only those with diplomatic or official passports, or coming for special economic projects, are allowed to enter the country under strict medical surveillance.

At the meeting, the PM also agreed to create favorable conditions for foreign experts and investors as well as skilled workers to enter the country to seek work and investment opportunities. Around 2,700 foreign experts are expected to enter Vietnam in June and July, the committee said. Some 1,800 others have been given special entry.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally rose to 332 Monday night with the confirmation of a new case. Of these, 316 have recovered and the remaining 16 are active cases receiving treatment.