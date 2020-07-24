VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japan to ease visa issuance restrictions for Vietnamese employees

By Nguyen Quy   July 24, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Japan to ease visa issuance restrictions for Vietnamese employees
People walk through the Narita Airport with masks following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Japan, March 9, 2020. Photo by Reuters.

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced it would resume receiving visa applications from certain cases, including Vietnamese workers and interns, from late July.

The move is part of the Japanese government’s plan to relax travel restrictions for Vietnam regarding phased measures toward the resumption of cross-border travel.

With the latest announcement, Vietnamese interns, high-skilled workers, nurses and those coming to Japan for short-term commercial purposes such as signing contracts, market research, and job-related negotiations are able to apply for a new visa in late July. The Japanese Embassy has yet to reveal the exact date.

Vietnamese laborers are required to perform Covid-19 tests upon landing at Japanese airports and undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at home.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated Wednesday that Japan has held talks with Thailand and Vietnam regarding phased measures toward the resumption of cross-border travel.

Japan would introduce the "Residence Track" this month to restore travel between Japan and the two Southeast Asian countries, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Since late March, Japan invalidated all Vietnamese employees and intern visas and stopped receiving Vietnamese laborers as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam also mulled the reopening of commercial flights to some Asian destinations, including Tokyo, from August.

The country sent 33,500 guest workers overseas in the first half of this year, a 40 percent year-on-year decline due to travel restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. At a government meeting last month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said such workers could be sent abroad if accepted.

Vietnam has to date recorded 412 cases of Covid-19, including 47 active cases and no deaths. Japan has reported over 27,000 infections and 990 deaths so far.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

23 quarantined in Central Highlands after Japanese boss becomes Covid-19 suspect

23 quarantined in Central Highlands after Japanese boss becomes Covid-19 suspect

Two octogenarian women succumb, Vietnam Covid-19 death rises to five

Two octogenarian women succumb, Vietnam Covid-19 death rises to five

Da Nang collects samples faster to nip Covid-19 community transmission

Da Nang collects samples faster to nip Covid-19 community transmission

See more

Tags:

Japan

Vietnamese citizens

visa issuance

coronavirus crisis

Vietnamese interns

 

Read more

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

Myanmar man takes Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 413

Myanmar man takes Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 413

Vietnam calls halt to wildlife imports, illegal markets

Vietnam calls halt to wildlife imports, illegal markets

50 isolated in Da Nang after man tests positive for Covid-19

50 isolated in Da Nang after man tests positive for Covid-19

277 Vietnamese return home from Cuba, Germany

277 Vietnamese return home from Cuba, Germany

US Consul General lauds Vietnam relationship

US Consul General lauds Vietnam relationship

 
go to top