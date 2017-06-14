VnExpress International
Japan Coast Guard vessel joins maritime drills in Vietnam

By VnExpress   June 14, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7

The Philippines will also participate in the anti-piracy training exercises.

The Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Echigo arrived in Da Nang on Tuesday to begin a six-day visit that will include anti-piracy drills with the Vietnamese and Philippine navies, according to local media.

The visit continues to affirm the cooperation between Vietnam and Japan to ensure maritime security and safety in the region, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

From June 13 to 19, 85 officers and crew members of the ship will also tour the central city and meet local officials. They will also visit Hoi An and Hue.

The 3,100-ton Japanese vessel is 105.4 meters long and 14.6 meters wide.

Captain Toyota Chikara was quoted by Voice of Vietnam as saying that says this is the first Japanese patrol vessel to visit Da Nang since the two countries signed an agreement in September 2016 to boost maritime security.

