VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Italian tourists harassing douc langurs provokes tourist guide's ire

By Dang Khoa   September 10, 2019 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Italian tourists harassing douc langurs provokes tourist guide's ire
Red-shanked doucs in in Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

A tour guide has remonstrated with two Italian tourists for harassing douc langurs with high-powered flashes on Son Tra Peninsula in central Vietnam.

Nguyen Van Luc, 34, said in a Facebook post that he had told the pair to leave the peninsula on Saturday after refusing to continue showing them around.

He said they had ignored his advice and kept using flashes from a distance of four to five meters from monkeys in the wild.

But they were helped by an Italian woman to continue going around and taking more photos on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, he said.

He called on his colleagues in the Facebook post to stop the duo from using flashes to avoid disturbing the douc langurs.

In an interview with Tuoi Tre newspaper, he said the animals are uncomfortable when flashes go off.

Normally they sit around and eat casually for people to see or take pictures, but immediately move away and seem to panic when a visitor uses a flash from a close distance, he said. Some daring langurs turn their backs to the flashes and continue eating, but move away as soon as they finish, he said.

Luc told his company to terminate the contract with the duo.

Many people, including photographers, voiced strong support for Luc's decision. Some also expressed frustration about the fact the two tourists deliberately used flashes even after being warned.

Son Tra is known for the world’s largest population of the endangered red-shanked douc langur.

The birth of Vietnam’s unique peninsula and how it is disappearing
 
 

Italian tourists harassing douc langurs provokes tourist guide's ire

Rare red-shanked doucs on Son Tra. Video by Nhu Mai - Phuoc Chin.

Also known as "costumed apes" due to their striking appearance, the monkeys were first detected on Son Tra in 1969. They mostly live in troops of five to 10 at altitudes of 100-600 meters, but some live right by the sea.

Vietnam is home to around 1,000 red-shanked doucs, including less than 300 in Son Tra. The monkeys are threatened by poaching, expansion of agriculture land, and construction to serve tourism. In Son Tra, monkeys would have to cross roads and face the risk of car crashes just to find food.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam douc langur Son Tra Peninsula Da Nang wildlife environment conservation tourism foreign tourists
 
Read more
Army stands ready to decontaminate site of Hanoi warehouse fire

Army stands ready to decontaminate site of Hanoi warehouse fire

Labor federation proposes extra day's leave for New Year

Labor federation proposes extra day's leave for New Year

Lao man arrested with 60,000 ecstasy pills in central Vietnam

Lao man arrested with 60,000 ecstasy pills in central Vietnam

Vietnam youths struggle with cyberbullying, no help forthcoming

Vietnam youths struggle with cyberbullying, no help forthcoming

Hanoi light bulb warehouse fire leaked 15-27 kilos of mercury

Hanoi light bulb warehouse fire leaked 15-27 kilos of mercury

AAG undersea cable repairs done before schedule

AAG undersea cable repairs done before schedule

41 fishermen cling to plastic bottles for 30 hours at sea

41 fishermen cling to plastic bottles for 30 hours at sea

 
go to top