The video, reposted on Twitter under the title "Vietnamese made a fence from old iPhones" by a user named Ben Geskin on Friday, received around 131,700 views, 1,200 retweets and 5,000 likes over a span of three days.

"Some may think these are fake iPhones or just stickers. But no, all devices are real, only without internals," Geskin wrote in the video's description.

iPhone-lodged fences in Vietnam amuse the Internet Người Việt ốp hàng rào bằng iPhone

Under the comment section, Twitter users have expressed their amusement over the peculiar choice of material used for building the walls and fences.

"They took ‘iPhone security wall breach is impossible’ too seriously," wrote Mubashir Omair.

"Now that's how to recycle an iPhone!!!" wrote Joshua Aurelio.

The original video belonged to Vietnamese TikTok user Nguyen Minh Hien from the Mekong Delta’s Vinh Long Province. Hien said he used the shells of hundreds of old iPhones, mostly iPhone 6, 7 and 7 Plus, to embed in his walls and fences instead of glazed tiles. It cost him around VND250 million ($10,718) to build these fences.

"After 15 years of fixing phones, I finally got my dream fences," Hien said.

Vietnamese are no strangers to peculiar house structures. In 2018, the photograph of a fence made of 400 old television sets in the southern island of Phu Quoc also went viral online.