VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

By Nguyen Quy   April 22, 2020 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair
Vietnamese students from overseas study online at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in HCMC, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Phuong.

Millions are enjoying normal internet service after repair work on the AAG undersea cable was completed Tuesday morning, one day earlier than expected.

A local internet service provider confirmed that internet connections in the country have resumed full service after the technicians’ team of the Asia America Gateway (AAG) finished repair work on the faulty cable section, which had started April 17, at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The provider also said the problem was caused by a "fault location" between Repeater 1 and 2 on the branch connecting Vietnam and Hong Kong, which experienced a technical problem on April 2.

The disruption had affected international bandwidths connected to Vietnam, especially at a time when millions in the country were studying or working from home amid the nationwide social distancing campaign launched to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Vietnam has six submarine cable systems and a 120 gigabit channel that runs overland through China.

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international Internet traffic. The cable runs more than 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), connecting Southeast Asia with the U.S., passing through Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

But it has experienced frequent ruptures and repairs, affecting services in Vietnam, where more than 64 percent of the population is online.

According to the figures collected from Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC), the average fixed broadband download speed in the first quarter reached 61.39 Mbps. For mobile networks, the download speed was 39.4 Mbps.

Related News:
Tags: AAG undersea cable Vietnam internet connection Covid-19 pandemic social distancing campaign
 
Read more
Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

Russia repatriates 178 citizens from Vietnam

Russia repatriates 178 citizens from Vietnam

Vietnam closely monitoring ‘complex’ East Sea developments

Vietnam closely monitoring ‘complex’ East Sea developments

Police prepare violation points for drivers

Police prepare violation points for drivers

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

 
go to top