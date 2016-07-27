Indonesia hands over 65 arrested Vietnamese fishermen

Indonesia on Tuesday handed over to Vietnam 65 fishermen who were arrested while fishing illegally in the former’s waters in April and May this year, the Vietnamplus reported July 26.

This is the biggest number of fishermen Indonesia has ever released to Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Embassy in Jarkarta has closely cooperated with local authorities to send them home. Because the number of Vietnamese fishermen being arrested by Indonesia has increased significantly recently, many of them, apart from the 65 this time, are waiting to be back to Vietnam, the daily quoted Doan Van Nam, a consular official from the embassy.

The 65 fishermen come from several northern and central provinces in Vietnam but worked for fishing boats in Ba Ria-Vung Tau southern province and were arrested while fishing illegally in Indonesia’s waters.

Indonesia sinks foreign boats for illegal fishing in its waters. Photo by Reuters

Indonesia often blows up foreign fishing boats that they seize in their territorial waters. Its Minister of Maritime and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti said last month a total of 176 foreign fishing boats have been sunk across the nation since October last year.

Related news:

> Indonesia defends opening fire on Chinese boat

> Indonesia hopes fishermen can net its South China Sea claims

> Thirty Vietnamese fishermen punished in Australia