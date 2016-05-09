VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hungry juveniles face up to 10 years imprisonment for stealing bread

By Hai Duyen   May 9, 2016 | 04:13 pm GMT+7

Two juveniles in HCM City arrested for trying to steal bread and some snacks from a shop face tough punishment.

The two young men were allegedly feeling hungry but did not have any money between them, so they decided to steal bread and snacks worth $2.

hungry-juveniles-face-up-to-10-years-imprisonment-for-stealing-bread

Two juveniles face between three and 10 years imprisonment for stealing bread and snacks.

They were immediately overwhelmed by passers-by when the shopkeeper called out for help.

The district’s Supreme People's Procuratorate has proposed a sentence of between three and 10 years for the two juveniles, saying they “used dangerous tricks” to steal.

Lawyers have said that the robbery did not have any serious consequences and did not pose any danger to society, so administrative punishment would be more appropriate.

Tags: Robbing bread juvenile crime
 
Read more
Vietnam’s special forces take part in anti-terrorism drill in Singapore

Vietnam’s special forces take part in anti-terrorism drill in Singapore

Prime Minister yet to consider billion-dollar Red River hydropower and man-made waterway

Prime Minister yet to consider billion-dollar Red River hydropower and man-made waterway

Thousands left without water as dead fish pile up in polluted river

Thousands left without water as dead fish pile up in polluted river

Hanoi invests $13 million on innovative anti-flood pond to brighten up urban landscape

Hanoi invests $13 million on innovative anti-flood pond to brighten up urban landscape

New agricultural models help Mekong farmers adapt to climate change

New agricultural models help Mekong farmers adapt to climate change

President promises to clarify National Defense and Security Council's role

President promises to clarify National Defense and Security Council's role

Tourist forced to jump from burning ship in Vietnam says it was 'just chaos'

Tourist forced to jump from burning ship in Vietnam says it was 'just chaos'

Dead fish found in second Thanh Hoa river; seafood processing plant suspected

Dead fish found in second Thanh Hoa river; seafood processing plant suspected

 
go to top