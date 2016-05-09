hungry-juveniles-face-up-to-10-years-imprisonment-for-stealing-bread

The two young men were allegedly feeling hungry but did not have any money between them, so they decided to steal bread and snacks worth $2.

Two juveniles face between three and 10 years imprisonment for stealing bread and snacks.

They were immediately overwhelmed by passers-by when the shopkeeper called out for help.

The district’s Supreme People's Procuratorate has proposed a sentence of between three and 10 years for the two juveniles, saying they “used dangerous tricks” to steal.

Lawyers have said that the robbery did not have any serious consequences and did not pose any danger to society, so administrative punishment would be more appropriate.