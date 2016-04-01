VnExpress International
Huge python released into wild after 10 years in captivity

By Minh Cuong, Kim Thuy   April 1, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7

A man in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has voluntarily handed over a 60 kilogram Burmese python he had been keeping illegally as a pet for a decade.

The animal was handed over to Bai Tu Long National Park, and will be rehabilitated there before being released back into the wild.

60-kilogram-python-released-to-wild-after-10-years-being-caged

The burmese python being handed over to authorities. Photo: H.N

The python’s former owner, Ngo Sy Hao, had kept the animal in a cage at his home since 2007.

Pythons are listed as critically endangered in the Vietnam. The snakes are often poached to make traditional medicines and wine, which can be highly lucrative.

Though the trading and keeping of wild animals in general - and pythons in particular - is illegal, there is no specific mechanism to enforce the law.

Ngo Sy Hao was awarded a certificate of appreciation by provincial authorities for voluntarily releasing the animal.

