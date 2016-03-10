Ho Chi Minh City to invest $180 million on new coach station

The coach station will be built in District 9 and the southern province of Binh Duong's Di An town.

The new station will connect bus routes and the new Metro Line No. 1 from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to the Suoi Tien entertainment area in Thu Duc district in Ho Chi Minh City.

Once the project is completed, passengers will have the choice of taking either the bus or metro to the city center and nearby provinces.

The project will include a two-storey parking area, a five-storey delivery area and office space, as well as a shopping mall, restaurants, hotels and entertainment facilities.

It is expected to help ease overloading at the existing station as well as function as one of the city’s most important and busiest transport hubs.

Construction of the station will start this year and is scheduled for completion by 2018, according to the project investor, Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (Samco).

The existing Eastern Coach Station Photo: Vietbao.com

At present, the existing Eastern Coach Station is the largest coach station in Binh Thanh district but cannot cope with passenger numbers. The station facilitates coach travel to and from North and Central Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh City is a magnet for migrants, many of whom arrive and depart through the station.