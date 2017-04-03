Heavy downpour leaves four-meter sinkhole on Saigon street

The sinkhole on a street in District 9. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

A sinkhole of more than four meters (13 feet) large has emerged on a street in Ho Chi Minh City following heavy downpour at the weekend, threatening traffic safety, witnesses said.

Some locals said the road in District 9 started to crack and sink after the rain, “which poured as strong as a waterfall” on Saturday evening.

Many vehicles, including a public bus, almost slipped into the hole of about two meters deep, they said.

Hours of rain at the peak of the dry season flooded many streets in the city, Vietnam's largest, causing delays and cancellations to dozens domestic and international flights.

Several planes heading to the city's Tan Son Nhat International Airport have been diverted to nearby airports, while a section of railroad in an outskirt district has also been inundated.

The flood level reached one meter in some low-lying areas in District 9 and Thu Duc District, where many motorbikes were washed away.