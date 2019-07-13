VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC terminates much delayed $110 million parking lot project

By Huu Cong   July 13, 2019 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
HCMC terminates much delayed $110 million parking lot project
Le Van Tam Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, where an underground parking project has been cancelled. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A $110 million underground parking project in downtown Saigon has been cancelled after unresolved issues caused a 10-year delay.

The HCMC People's Committee said it will work with the project investor, the Underground Space Investment Development Corporation, to end the BOT contract for the project in Le Van Tam Park, District 1.

The parking lot was meant to accommodate 2,000 motorbikes, 1,250 cars, and 28 buses and trucks in an area of 100,000 square meters.

The project broke ground in 2010, but stalled soon after.

According to the city Department of Transport, the project was paused because many important requirements were not finalized, including applying for construction permits and evaluating technical designs.

Saigon had planned four underground parking spaces in the downtown Districts 1 and 3, totally accommodating 6,300 cars and 4,000 motorbikes. None of these have been implemented.

Parking space in the downtown area of the 13-million strong HCMC now only meets around 7 percent of total demand, according to urban planning experts.

Related News:
Tags: underground parking space Le Van Tam park Saigon Ho Chi Minh City underground parking urban development
 
Read more
High school exam scandal: $20,000 for a good score

High school exam scandal: $20,000 for a good score

China seeks to boost trade ties with Vietnam

China seeks to boost trade ties with Vietnam

Vietnamese fishermen rescue 32 Chinese from sunken boat off Spratly Islands

Vietnamese fishermen rescue 32 Chinese from sunken boat off Spratly Islands

Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

 
go to top