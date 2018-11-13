HCMC seeks foreign talents to work in government agencies

HCMC wants to attract foreign talents to work in government departments. Photo by AFP

In the fourth draft of Ho Chi Minh City’s Talent Attraction Policy for the period 2018-2022, the municipal Department of Home Affairs has proposed the inclusion of foreign nationals, persons with "extensive experience, prestige and capacity in highly creative work or research activities."

The department argues that the inclusion of foreign nationals will help attract new talent to the city, especially foreign nationals of Vietnamese descent who wish to return and contribute to their homeland.

The draft policy also expresses preference for those with already published research works, whose intellectual acumen is recognized by organizations at home and abroad, or with skill sets specifically needed for the city’s projects.

The city will sign technology transfer contracts with these experts with value not exceeding VND100 billion ($4.26 million), the draft says.

If this amount is exceeded, the municipal People's Committee will refer the case to the municipal People's Council for ratification.

At present, Ho Chi Minh City's public agencies have proposed 57 specific vacancies for which foreigners can be considered, but the total is expected to go up to 199 in the fields of science and technology, policy formulation, urban infrastructure construction, public services, culture, arts and sports.

In the draft, the department suggests a VND50 million ($2,130) initial grant plus VND20-30 million ($852 - $1,278) per month for living expenses for the specialists.

For a number of positions, for each finished research project or work of art, culture and sports recognized in writing by the competent authorities, the city will award one percent of the total cost of that project as the specialist’s remuneration. The minimum remuneration for an individual would be VND50 million ($2,130) and the maximum VND1 billion ($4,260).

In addition, experts will be given official housing or be reimbursed 50 percent of their rental expense. The cost of organising and implementing these preferential policies for especially talented people shall be paid out of the city budget.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, specialists to be recruited should be physically and mentally fit for the requirements of the vacancy, have moral qualities and aspiration to contribute, have exceptional knowledge or competence in one or more branches or domains, and be highly capable of creative work.

Over the last few months, Ho Chi Minh City and some provinces have launched many policies to attract talents, but expected results have not been obtained.

Experts believe this is because the cities’ policies are like ‘red carpet over a minefield,’ given many conditions and administrative procedures that have to be met by the beneficiaries.

There are around 82,000 foreigners living and working in Vietnam, mostly in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.