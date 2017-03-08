HCMC proposes $44 mln tunnel to ease congestion at eastern gateway

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking approval from the transport ministry to construct a new tunnel at An Phu Intersection in District 2.

The tunnel, which would cost over VND1 trillion ($44 million), is aimed to curb traffic congestion at the eastern gateway of Vietnam’s largest economic hub, according to the municipal administration.

The city is also considering an overpass above Mai Chi Tho Street to connect Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway and Luong Dinh Cua Street.

Details of construction phases have yet to be published.

An Phu Intersection, District 2. Photo taken from Google Map.

With around 12 million people, Ho Chi Minh City is looking at various methods to solve its severe congestion, especially during rush hour.

In March, the city kicked off work on two overpasses near Tan Son Nhat International Airport to reduce traffic jams that often build up on nearby streets.

It also launched a mobile app to provide traffic updates and is now planning river bus services to alleviate pressure on its congested streets.

Statistics show that about 8.8 million motorcycles are currently running on the city's streets, not to mention private cars and bicycles. Nearly 4,200 new cars and 9,000 new motorbikes are registered in the city every month, while public transport is limited to buses.

Related news:

> Saigon seeks to ease congestion near airport with overpasses

> Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion