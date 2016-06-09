VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC prepares to tackle floods, heavy rains threaten airport

June 9, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
HCMC prepares to tackle floods, heavy rains threaten airport
Tan Son Nhat airport was flooded due to heavy rain in October 2015. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City asked the concerned to quickly prepare flood prevention measures at city’s airport as prolonged heavy rains risk drowning runways.

As heavy downpour has been lasting for several days at Tan Son Nhat international airport, HCMC People’s Committee has urged related agencies to get ready for possible flooding and ensure safety and operations at the airport.

Aircraft repair company A41 (Defense Ministry) and the Southern Airports Authority were ordered to conduct maintenance of the drainage system in the area.

The city's Flood Control Center and Urban Drainage Company have also been instructed to repair some sections of the sewer system within the week while having a solution for any illegal encroachment of drainage system.

Tan Binh District was ordered to remove households which occupied the area along sides of the A41 ditch. Local citizens are also asked to not release wastes down the ditch, causing congestion.

Earlier, many places in Tan Son Nhat airport constantly experienced flooding after heavy rain. On October 9, 2015, the flood was 20 centimeter high, threatening to deluge a power station which might lead to explosion. Concerned authority, since then, has made ​​several dredges and clean the A41 ditch. At the airport station, many sandbags and plywood has been prepared to prevent flood attacks.

The cause of flood was due to a blockage of a 2-kilometer long drainage canal that helps draining water from Tan Son Nhat due to littering released by households littering.

Last week, HCMC has signed a contract with a construction company aimed at protecting the city from flooding with total funding of $446 million. The project, which aims to control tidal flooding and respond to climate change, is expected to be finished within 36 months. It will cover 750 square kilometers in an area that is home to 6.5 million people near the Saigon River and downtown HCMC.

Related news:

HCMC initiates flood control project worth $446 mln

HCM City borrows $400 million in fight against flooding

Tags: Ho Chi Minh City flood prevention Tan Son Nhat drainage system
 
Read more
South Africa says domestic rhino horn trade on ice, takes issue to top court

South Africa says domestic rhino horn trade on ice, takes issue to top court

Vietnam plans to power up its Spratly Islands

Vietnam plans to power up its Spratly Islands

Illegal Chinese tour guides take advantage of Khanh Hoa tourism boom

Illegal Chinese tour guides take advantage of Khanh Hoa tourism boom

Ukranian couple found dead in Khanh Hoa, foul play suspected

Ukranian couple found dead in Khanh Hoa, foul play suspected

National Assembly elections results: Number of non-Party members down 50 pct

National Assembly elections results: Number of non-Party members down 50 pct

Workers pull six tons of dead fish out of fetid Hanoi lake

Workers pull six tons of dead fish out of fetid Hanoi lake

Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly

Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly

Body of missing Brit Aiden Webb found on Mount Fansipan

Body of missing Brit Aiden Webb found on Mount Fansipan

 
go to top