HCMC prepares to tackle floods, heavy rains threaten airport

As heavy downpour has been lasting for several days at Tan Son Nhat international airport, HCMC People’s Committee has urged related agencies to get ready for possible flooding and ensure safety and operations at the airport.

Aircraft repair company A41 (Defense Ministry) and the Southern Airports Authority were ordered to conduct maintenance of the drainage system in the area.

The city's Flood Control Center and Urban Drainage Company have also been instructed to repair some sections of the sewer system within the week while having a solution for any illegal encroachment of drainage system.

Tan Binh District was ordered to remove households which occupied the area along sides of the A41 ditch. Local citizens are also asked to not release wastes down the ditch, causing congestion.

Earlier, many places in Tan Son Nhat airport constantly experienced flooding after heavy rain. On October 9, 2015, the flood was 20 centimeter high, threatening to deluge a power station which might lead to explosion. Concerned authority, since then, has made ​​several dredges and clean the A41 ditch. At the airport station, many sandbags and plywood has been prepared to prevent flood attacks.

The cause of flood was due to a blockage of a 2-kilometer long drainage canal that helps draining water from Tan Son Nhat due to littering released by households littering.

Last week, HCMC has signed a contract with a construction company aimed at protecting the city from flooding with total funding of $446 million. The project, which aims to control tidal flooding and respond to climate change, is expected to be finished within 36 months. It will cover 750 square kilometers in an area that is home to 6.5 million people near the Saigon River and downtown HCMC.

Related news:

> HCMC initiates flood control project worth $446 mln

> HCM City borrows $400 million in fight against flooding