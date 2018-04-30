HCMC advised to combat airport flooding by preventing littering

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been advised to combat flooding at Tan Son Nhat Airport by improving the drainage system and preventing litter from clogging it up.

The installation of cameras within the district is also proposed to hopefully discourage littering which could block the drain trenches and exacerbate the flooding.

Trash clogs a drainage canal at Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

A survey conducted earlier this month by the center and the Southern Airports Authority found several drainage systems in the city were inefficient; one drain was found to be partially blocked by trash from nearby houses.

In the long run, the Southern Airports Authority will need to upgrade airport’s water drainage system.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a frequent victim of flooding. In 2015, heavy rains flooded several parts of the airport, with water rising to as high as 20 centimeters, threatening to compromise the airport’s power generators, and prompting employees to barricade the areas with sand bags. The cause of the flood was due to litter blocking a two-kilometer long drainage canal.