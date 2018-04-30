VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC advised to combat airport flooding by preventing littering

By Huu Nguyen   April 30, 2018 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Trash blocking drainage canals is one reasons for regular flooding at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been advised to combat flooding at Tan Son Nhat Airport by improving the drainage system and preventing litter from clogging it up.

The installation of cameras within the district is also proposed to hopefully discourage littering which could block the drain trenches and exacerbate the flooding.

Trash almost fill up a canal that serves as a drain for Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

Trash clogs a drainage canal at Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

A survey conducted earlier this month by the center and the Southern Airports Authority found several drainage systems in the city were inefficient; one drain was found to be partially blocked by trash from nearby houses.

In the long run, the Southern Airports Authority will need to upgrade airport’s water drainage system.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a frequent victim of flooding. In 2015, heavy rains flooded several parts of the airport, with water rising to as high as 20 centimeters, threatening to compromise the airport’s power generators, and prompting employees to barricade the areas with sand bags. The cause of the flood was due to litter blocking a two-kilometer long drainage canal.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Tan Son Nhat Airport flooding littering drainage urban development aviation infrastructure environment
 
Read more
Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

 
go to top