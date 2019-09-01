VnExpress International
Hanoian stabs brother, family to death

By Pham Du   September 1, 2019 | 07:19 pm GMT+7
Police guard a murder scene in Dan Phuong District, Hanoi where a man kills his brother and three other family members on September 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thu Cu.

Four people, including an infant, died and one person was severely injured after a man stabbed his brother and other family members in Hanoi Sunday.

Nguyen Van Dong, 53, went to the house of his younger brother Nguyen Van Hai, 50, in Dan Phuong District at 7.15 a.m, and stabbed him and his daughter Nguyen Thi Bac, 28. They died on the spot.

Dong then stabbed Hai’s daughter-in-law Do Thi Hong Nhung, 24 and her 14-month-old daughter Nguyen Huyen My before attacking Hai’s wife Doan Thi Viet, 48. 

Nguyen Van Dong was arrested for killing four people on September 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thu Cu.

The three were rushed to the hospital with long knife slashes. Viet and Nhung's daughter died Sunday afternoon, while Nhung was undergoing treatment as the time of writing.

Nguyen Thac Hung, Deputy Chairman of Dan Phuong District, said both Dong and Hai had inherited a piece of land in the district from their parents.

When Dong found out Hai was beginning construction of a house on that land, he went on his murdering spree.

Witnesses said Dong even tried to stab doctors when they arrived at the scene. Local residents could not prevent him from killing his victims.

Dong then went into a house and drank water with blood on his hands, witnesses said.

Local authorities said Dong has a wife and two children. He currently doesn’t have a job.

Dong has been arrested and police are investigating the case.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi man kills family members man kills brother infant death slab Dan Phuong murder
 
