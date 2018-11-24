Hanoian arrested for smuggling pistols from Paris

Three pistols found inside an abandoned suitcase at Tan Son Nhat Airport, HCMC. Photo courtesy of the Tan Son Nhat Airport's Customs Department

Staff of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC found three pistols and four magazines in an abandoned suitcase.

Investigations found that the suitcase had been brought on a flight from Paris, France. The man who had brought it was arrested in Hanoi.

The unnamed man, 41, told police that he’d successfully smuggled the suitcase through a French airport in Paris, but, on noticing how tight security checks were at the Tan Son Nhat airport, he decided to abandon it at the airport and proceeded to Hanoi, where he lives.

No further information on the case has been released. The case is being investigated further.

Anyone who illegally manufactures, stores, transports, uses or trades weapons in Vietnam can be sentenced up to five years in jail and fined up to VND50 million ($2,141).