Hanoian arrested for smuggling pistols from Paris

By Quoc Thang   November 24, 2018 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Three pistols found inside an abandoned suitcase at Tan Son Nhat Airport, HCMC. Photo courtesy of the Tan Son Nhat Airport's Customs Department

A Hanoian was arrested Friday after pistols and magazines were found in a suitcase he left unclaimed in Ho Chi Minh City.

Staff of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC found three pistols and four magazines in an abandoned suitcase.

Investigations found that the suitcase had been brought on a flight from Paris, France. The man who had brought it was arrested in Hanoi.

The unnamed man, 41, told police that he’d successfully smuggled the suitcase through a French airport in Paris, but, on noticing how tight security checks were at the Tan Son Nhat airport, he decided to abandon it at the airport and proceeded to Hanoi, where he lives.

No further information on the case has been released. The case is being investigated further.

Anyone who illegally manufactures, stores, transports, uses or trades weapons in Vietnam can be sentenced up to five years in jail and fined up to VND50 million ($2,141).

Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi HCMC Ho Chi Minh Saigon guns firearms weapons trafficking smuggling
 
