Hanoi to open new route for double-decker bus

Hanoi's Department of Transport has granted permission to open another route for Hanoi’s double-decker bus to serve more tourists next month.

The new route will open on October 10, when the capital celebrates its liberation day. It will be 14.8 kilometers long, and start every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to half past five in the afternoon. It will have 10 stops, starting on Ngo Quyen Street. It will share several stops with the first route.

The buses can carry 80 people. The first route, launched in May, has 13 stops and goes through 25 streets, taking tourists to 30 attractions in Hanoi. The buses are equipped with a narration system on all attractions and can be listened to in several languages.

The price for the first route is VND650,000 ($29) for 48 hours, VND450,000 ($19) for 24 hours, VND300,000 ($13) for four hours and VND196,000 ($8.36) for two hours.