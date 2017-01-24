Hanoi to display ‘fireworks’ on giant screens to see in New Year

Fireworks show in Hanoi to mark 60 years of the city's liberation from the French on 10 October, 2014. Photo by Vu Quang Ngoc/VnExpress Photo Contest

Hanoi has decided to display ‘fireworks’ on big LED screens in public spaces on Lunar New Year’s Eve after scrapping plans for real fireworks performances, according to local media.

The Lunar New Year countdown will be followed by fireworks performances shown on big LED screens across the city to mark Tet, said To Van Dong, director of Hanoi's Department of Culture.

The screens will be installed at various landmarks around the city, including the Opera House, Hoan Kiem Lake and King Ly Thai To Statue. Live entertainment will also be on show for the crowds to enjoy.

Hanoi and other major cities are following the government's call for austerity. The capital city said that by scrapping fireworks shows for both New Year's Eve and Lunar New Year's Eve, it would save around VND10 billion ($440,000), which could then be donated to disaster-hit provinces.

Last weekend, Vice Chairman of Hanoi Ngo Van Quy said the city is not intending to ask churches and temples to ring their bells to mark Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Instead, the churches and temples should be able to decide by themselves.

Quy’s statements came after Hanoi's Department of Culture earlier this month asked churches and temples to ring their bells to mark the Lunar New Year as there will be no fireworks shows. All fireworks displays, which used to be a feature of Vietnam's biggest holiday, will be replaced by other cultural events and free performances.

The Year of the Rooster will start on January 28. The country will celebrate with a seven-day break from January 26 to February 1.

