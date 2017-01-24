VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to display ‘fireworks’ on giant screens to see in New Year

By VnExpress   January 24, 2017 | 10:20 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to display ‘fireworks’ on giant screens to see in New Year
Fireworks show in Hanoi to mark 60 years of the city's liberation from the French on 10 October, 2014. Photo by Vu Quang Ngoc/VnExpress Photo Contest

No fireworks this Tet? No problem, enjoy the performance... on screens.

Hanoi has decided to display ‘fireworks’ on big LED screens in public spaces on Lunar New Year’s Eve after scrapping plans for real fireworks performances, according to local media.

The Lunar New Year countdown will be followed by fireworks performances shown on big LED screens across the city to mark Tet, said To Van Dong, director of Hanoi's Department of Culture.

The screens will be installed at various landmarks around the city, including the Opera House, Hoan Kiem Lake and King Ly Thai To Statue. Live entertainment will also be on show for the crowds to enjoy.

Hanoi and other major cities are following the government's call for austerity. The capital city said that by scrapping fireworks shows for both New Year's Eve and Lunar New Year's Eve, it would save around VND10 billion ($440,000), which could then be donated to disaster-hit provinces.

Last weekend, Vice Chairman of Hanoi Ngo Van Quy said the city is not intending to ask churches and temples to ring their bells to mark Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Instead, the churches and temples should be able to decide by themselves.

Quy’s statements came after Hanoi's Department of Culture earlier this month asked churches and temples to ring their bells to mark the Lunar New Year as there will be no fireworks shows. All fireworks displays, which used to be a feature of Vietnam's biggest holiday, will be replaced by other cultural events and free performances.

The Year of the Rooster will start on January 28. The country will celebrate with a seven-day break from January 26 to February 1.

Related news:

Hanoi will not ask churches, temples to ring out to mark Tet: official

Hanoi churches, temples asked to help ring in Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Hanoi fireworks display Lunar New Year Tet
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top