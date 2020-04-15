Hanoi records another Covid-19 patient from locked down village

Two medical staffs collect health information from a woman at Ha Loi Village of Hanoi's Me Linh District on April 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

"Patient 267," 46, is the father of "Patient 257" and husband of "Patient 258." They are neighbors of "Patient 243," the first infection detected at the village in the capital city’s Me Linh District.

The latest patient was sent to a quarantine camp on April 8 as the authorities tracked down all people suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Five days later, he had symptoms of fever, fatigue, sore throat and body pain. The next day, he tested positive and is now being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District.

The latest patient has brought the infection tally at Ha Loi to 13 and the nation’s count to 267. Of these, 98 are active and the remaining 169 have been discharged from hospitals.

Ha Loi Village, with more than 11,000 people, has been placed under a lockdown since the night of April 7 for 28 days after the first three infections were confirmed.

The country has recorded two infections in the last 24 hours, the other case being linked to the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, the nation’s top hotspot that had its lockdown lifted last Sunday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 126,000 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.