VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi confirms new Covid-19 infection linked to major hospital

By Minh Nga   April 14, 2020 | 06:25 pm GMT+7
Hanoi confirms new Covid-19 infection linked to major hospital
People line up for a Covid-19 mass testing session in Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, April 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Anh.

A woman who contracted the novel coronavirus after visiting her mother at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient.

The latest case raises the nation’s tally to 266 and the number of active cases to 97.

"Patient 266," 36, resides in Hanoi’s Thuong Tin District. Between March 8 and 10, she had visited her mother at the functional rehabilitation department of Bach Mai Hospital. She had an itchy throat on March 12 and isolated herself at home since March 30, two days after Bach Mai was put under lockdown for being linked to a series of infections.

On April 12, her samples were taken following a mass testing campaign for all people who’d visited the hospital, which has been the nation’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot with at least 46 related cases, including this latest patient.

After her samples were confirmed Covid-19 positive two days later, she was moved for treatment to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital city's Dong Anh District.

The Bach Mai Hospital was locked down March 28 after at least eight Covid-19 cases were linked to it. The lockdown was lifted after 14 days in the early hours of last Sunday after thousands of people related to the hospital were put under special medical monitoring.

Of the total 266 confirmed Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, 169 have been discharged from hospitals, including 23 released Tuesday.

The 97 active cases are being treated at 14 hospitals, all in stable conditions. 13 of them have tested negative once and eight twice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 69,000 people who entered Vietnam from infected areas or who had close contact with patients have been quarantined.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 120,500 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

UNICEF selects Vietnamese girl’s drawings for Earth Day message

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Vietnam gifts 100,000 Covid-19 masks to India

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

Covid-19 reprieve: Hanoi, HCMC to end social distancing with variations

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

No new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Seven more Covid-19 patients discharged in Vietnam

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

Internet resumes full speed service in Vietnam after cable repair

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kit approved for sale in Europe

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

HCMC gets ready to restart economy in May post-social-distancing

 
go to top