Hanoi breaks ground on Asia's biggest expo center

By Doan Loan   October 9, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
The expo center's design.

Construction began yesterday on the National Exhibition Center in Hanoi: the largest planned exposition center on the continent.

Municipal leaders and representatives of the Vietnam Exhibition and Fair Centre (VEFC) traveled 15km north of downtown Hanoi, to the rural district of Dong Anh, for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ambitious project is scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2018 and will include indoor and outdoor exhibition areas; trade promotion centers; conference center, a 5-star hotel and a shopping mall.

Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, said the project will accommodate domestic and international events.

Tags: exhibition center art Hanoi Vietnam Asia
 
